Harrisburg State Capitol

Pennsylvania Representative Fred Keller (R, D-12) said he will not be seeking re-election after a congressional map drawing put him against a fellow Republican.

Keller, who represents Pennsylvania's 12th district, said on social media Monday he will not seek re-election due to the chosen congressional map putting him against fellow Republican Dan Meuser (R, D-9).

Keller said he will not run against another member of the state's Republican Congressional delegation. 

" I am committed to helping take back the House holding Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, and electing a conservative Governor. To that end, I am not going to run against another member of Pennsylvania's Republican Congressional Delegation," Keller said.

Keller represented the 85th district from 2011 to 2019.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you