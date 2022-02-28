Pennsylvania Representative Fred Keller (R, D-12) said he will not be seeking re-election after a congressional map drawing put him against a fellow Republican.
Keller, who represents Pennsylvania's 12th district, said on social media Monday he will not seek re-election due to the chosen congressional map putting him against fellow Republican Dan Meuser (R, D-9).
Keller said he will not run against another member of the state's Republican Congressional delegation.
" I am committed to helping take back the House holding Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, and electing a conservative Governor. To that end, I am not going to run against another member of Pennsylvania's Republican Congressional Delegation," Keller said.
Keller represented the 85th district from 2011 to 2019.
holding Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, and electing a conservative Governor. To that end, I am not going to run against another member of Pennsylvania's Republican Congressional Delegation.— Fred Keller (@VoteFredKeller) February 28, 2022