HARRISBURG, Pa.- An emotional expression Monday from State Representative Mark Rozzi of Berks County, voicing his frustration at what he says is a lack of action in the Senate on his bill, House Bill 951.
The bill would give victims of child sexual abuse a two-year window to file a civil suit against abusers.
"For many victims of sexual abuse by a priest, civil liability may be the only available means to seek recognition of their injuries," says Rep. Rozzi, (D) PA Dist. 126.
Rozzi spoke along with Governor Wolf and state attorney general Josh Shapiro.
"There were at a minimum 301 predator priests who in the words of the grand jurors, abused thousands of children," says Shapiro.
Governor Wolf acknowledged his administration's failure to advertise the bill emphasizing his commitment to working toward justice for survivors.
"If the Senate fails to act to support survivors, I will call a special session to bring the general assembly back to Harrisburg and get this done because survivors deserve to have this issue resolved," says Gov. Wolf.
The bill passed the House and Senate judiciary committee almost a year ago.
A statement from the office of the Senate majority leader says a vote is planned for the next session to get the issue onto the ballot.
In full the statement reads as follows:
“The General Assembly is on track to place its second vote on HB 951 in the next session guaranteeing the people of Pennsylvania a vote on the matter in the primary. Attempts to elevate this matter to “special session” status is a media play that further by-passes the public vetting process denying Pennsylvanians proper consideration of the proposed amendment. I understand Gov. Wolf’s will to correct the mistake of his administration to initiate the public review process, but by-passing the proper process does not properly vet this matter with the public. More importantly, it does not give victims the justice they deserve. The strongest legal position for victims (public and private) of childhood sexual abuse to face their abusers is via constitutional amendment.”
~ Erica Clayton Wright, Senate Republican Caucus Spokesperson.