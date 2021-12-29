BERN TWP., Pa. — Keara Klinepeter, Pennsylvania's acting health secretary, said Wednesday that the state continues to see elevated COVID-19 numbers, particularly in the south-central and northeastern areas. It came the same day the state reported a record number of coronavirus cases.
Klinepeter visited the AMI testing site, which is located on the parking lot of the Directlink building in Bern Township, as Pennsylvania reported more than 17,000 COVID cases in a single day.
"We understand that there is an increased demand for testing due to the holiday season, as COVID-19 case counts continue to be high across the commonwealth," Klinepeter said.
The site is one of six AMI sites currently operating in the state. The Department of Health said it is receiving around 80,000 tests per day statewide.
"We're not currently considering any mitigation activities, but we are counting on Pennsylvanians to do the right thing to take care of themselves and their loved ones," said Klinepeter.
The acting health secretary said that includes getting vaccinated. According to the health department, the vast majority of COVID deaths are among the unvaccinated.
"Omicron is spreading in Pennsylvania, just like it is across the nation," Klinepeter said. "We do not have any known omicron deaths in Pennsylvania at this time."
The acting secretary said Berks County has asked the state to extend the testing site, and it is currently working with the county to accommodate that request.