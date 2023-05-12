BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - In a decision released Friday, the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court upheld a previous Commonwealth Court decision that denied the Berks County Republican Committee's appeal for a recount of the 2022 election.

In that decision, the Commonwealth Court ruled that the Berks GOP failed to meet the requirements of the election code and denied its requests for relief.

A Berks County Court of Common Pleas judge denied the GOP's initial petition for a recount in December 2022.

Petitions were initially filed on behalf of 94 voters who alleged that voting machines were changing votes cast for Republican candidates to Democrats on the ballot.

The party sought a recount in 30 of the county's precincts and the filing delayed the certification of the November election.