Pa. Secretary of Education visits Reading schools
READING, Pa.- Pennsylvania's Secretary of Education made stops in the Reading School District to highlight environmental education programs and to push for education funding.
The ever-popular art teacher at Amanda Stout elementary, Mr. Jack, introduced PA Education Secretary Noe Ortega to the rain barrel and raised garden on the school's rooftop play deck the students helped create.
"This plan was born to help unify our school, collaborate across grade levels and classes in a location for all of us to enjoy and the entire school to see," says Evan Jack.
Projects like the raised garden beds create opportunities to bring education outside of the classroom.
"These are really good examples of how things that are normally left in the classroom can come out and take advantage of the elements, the weather," says Ortega.
Ortega says this is an example of an innovative use of funding and he emphasized the importance of the state continuing to invest in K-12 education.
In the garden project students did everything from paint the rain barrels to plant the seeds.
"We talked about using gravity as well as using gradient of the tubes to be able to lower each entry into the barrels," says Jack. "[This] to make sure that our rainwater from the roof would be able to travel with gravity."
"These kinds of activities excite these young kids," says Ortega. "We saw them really get motivated just by thinking about the environment around them and these are the things that are really going to make a difference."
