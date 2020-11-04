READING, Pa - As ballots are still being counted across a number of states, including in Pennsylvania, many believe we are where we thought we'd be on Wednesday.
"We are exactly where we said we would be,” said Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar. “We said it was going to take some time to count the mail ballots. We are approaching 50% of the mail ballots counted. Which is great. As you know you can go to our election night returns website and the supplemental dashboard to get the greater details on that. But there are still millions of ballots to be counted."
There are millions of ballots across multiple states, not to mention mounting legal challenges. The voter turnout was nothing short of massive and it was a fairly smooth process in the big picture, but now it's the millions of pixels within that big picture that still needed to be counted clearly.
"We may not know the results today, but the most important thing is that we have accurate results, again even if that takes a little longer than we are used to,” said Governor Tom Wolf.
Pennsylvania House Republicans earlier this month pushed to stop the counting of mail-in ballots received after Election Day. That attempt was rejected, but the U.S. Supreme Court could revisit the issue. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said ballots could be counted if they were received by 5 p.m. Nov. 6, as long as they were mailed by Election Day.
The initial test of a tremendous election amid a pandemic was Tuesday. It's the follow up exams over the next few days that will prove crucial.
"Make no mistake, our democracy is being tested in this election. I will do everything within my power to make sure the results are fair and that every vote is counted," Wolf said.
"Pennsylvania will have a fair election. That election will be free of outside influences. I will and we will all vigorously defend against any attempt to attack that vote in Pennsylvania.“