HARRISBURG, Pa. — Nearly four decades of representing Berks County in Pennsylvania's Capitol are about to come to an end for state Sen. David Argall.

The Republican lawmaker's 29th District no longer includes Berks, that being the result of legislative redistricting after the 2020 census, so his staff will be closing his offices in Hamburg and Spring Township for the last time on Friday.

Argall has represented Berks County since Jan. 1, 1985, when he began his first term as a state representative for the 124th District. In 2009, he moved to the other side of the Capitol rotunda after winning a special election for the state Senate seat held by the late Republican James Rhoades.

"Whether it was the long struggle to improve Route 222 or just meeting with a local constituent to resolve a simple complaint, it's been an honor to represent the people of Berks County," Argall said in a news release on Thursday. "I will continue to work with Senators Chris Gebhard and Judy Schwank throughout the transition, as they will now represent the many communities in northern and western Berks which had long been a part of the 29th district."

Argall's district now encompasses all of Schuylkill and Carbon counties and part of Luzerne County, including Hazleton.

Schwank has represented Berks in the state Senate since 2011, when she won a special election after the death of fellow Democrat Mike O'Pake.

Gebhard, a lifelong resident of Lebanon County, is new to representing Berks, although the county had previously been part of his 48th District. It also includes part of Lancaster County.