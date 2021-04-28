GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - The Pennsylvania Senate approved a bill that would halt PennDOT's potential plans to toll the I-78 Lenhartsville bridge in Greenwich Township.
The bill would require PennDOT to start over with its plans and advertise the proposed tolls, seek public comment, and get approval from the governor and legislature.
The department wants to toll up to nine bridges that are in need of major repairs. They plan to use the money to fund construction.
The new legislation may have a short life because Governor Tom Wolf says he opposes it and the Senate lacks a veto-proof majority.