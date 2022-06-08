HARRISBURG, Pa. - Several Pennsylvania senators are speaking out against bridge tolling. The senators joined members of the No P3 Bridge Tolls Coalition on Wednesday in Harrisburg to voice opposition to the Wolf administration’s plan to toll interstate bridges in Pennsylvania.
A media release from the senators says, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) plan proposes tolling to pay for bridge projects. The release continues to say the plan has received disapproval, including from members of the General Assembly, local officials, businesses and Pennsylvania residents.
The senators discussed the I-78 Lenhartsville Bridge Replacement Project in Berks County.
A hearing to discuss PennDOT's plans to toll the Lenhartsville Bridge was cancelled last month because the Commonwealth Court issued an order that calls for halting work related to the bridge tolling proposal. PennDOT says it's reviewing the opinion.
PennDOT has been considered tolling nine bridges in Pennsylvania to pay to improve the bridges.
Other bridge projects in Pennsylvania include:
I-79 Widening, Bridges and Bridgeville Interchange Reconfiguration (Allegheny County)
I-80 Canoe Creek Bridges (Clarion County)
I-80 Nescopeck Creek Bridges (Luzerne County)
I-80 North Fork Bridges Project (Jefferson County)
I-80 Over Lehigh River Bridge Project (Luzerne and Carbon counties)
I-81 Susquehanna Project (Susquehanna County)
I-83 South Bridge Project (Dauphin County)
I-95 Girard Point Bridge Improvement Project (Philadelphia County)