ROYERSFORD, Pa. - State Senator Katie Muth, along with Senator Judy Schwank and Senator Art Haywood, will hold a public hearing at Alvernia University on March 15 to discuss ways to engage young people in addressing gun violence and crime.

The hearing will take place at 11 a.m. at the Alvernia College Towne Campus in Reading. The senators aim to proactively tackle the issue by involving youth in finding solutions.

The hearing will also be available on Zoom. Click to register in advance.