READING, Pa. - On tour -- across the state, and around Reading -- House Democrats are talking up their Pennsylvania Rescue Plan, which is a proposed plan on how they would use Pennsylvania's cut of President Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. This week, Pennsylvania is slated to receive around $7 billion.
On Monday, leaders in Reading took them downtown to show them what Reading has to offer -- from the historical buildings where opportunities could lie to where possibilities are coming, like Alvernia University's CollegeTowne.
"We want to rescue places like Reading because there's potential," said House Minority Leader Joanna McClinton (D - District 191). "There are buildings that are historic we just walked inside of that we know there can be jobs, there can be housing, there can be opportunities."
House Democrats are asking House Republicans to get on board. The Pennsylvania House GOP told 69 News in a statement, in part:
"As of today, federal Treasury guidance on how that money can be spent is still not available and plans to spend federal stimulus dollars cannot be developed until it is known from the Treasury how that money can be spent. Anyone claiming they have a plan to spend new federal stimulus dollars is merely pointing to a wish list of spending priorities that does nothing more than give false hope to Pennsylvanians at a time when they deserve real answers."
The House Democrats on tour are set to visit Pittsburgh, Erie, Harrisburg, State College, Scranton and Allentown this week.