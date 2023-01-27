PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania House Speaker Mark Rozzi held his second listening tour session in Philadelphia Friday.

Dozens of community members, advocacy groups and people who say they just want the government to work better packed the Cardinal John P. Foley Campus Center at Saint Joseph's University for the session.

Minutes after the session wrapped up, 69 News had an exclusive sit-down interview with the Berks lawmaker - the first TV sit-down interview since he was elected speaker.

We asked some of the more pressing questions people have said they have, such as: Is he happy with the solutions being presented during the sessions, and does Rozzi hope to remain speaker after the February 7, 2023, special elections?

"Of course, I'd love to be Speaker of the House for two years here, ten years moving forward," Rozzi said.

Rozzi said that depends on the makeup of the House and if he would have enough votes.

While speaking with him, 69 News also asked about the vow he made to serve as an independent speaker after rising to the chamber's top spot.

"What I've said, and I think everyone heard it from the rostrum, that I would be the independent Speaker of the House. I didn't say from the rostrum that I would change my party," Rozzi clarified.

We also asked about his decision to adjourn the chamber until next month, after three special elections to fill House vacancies, and the opponents who say Rozzi's listening sessions are a designed stall tactic.

"I have been in my office almost every single day since taking office, meeting with Democrats and Republicans to find a pathway forward. People who say that are looking to criticize me or attack me with meaningless lies," said Rozzi.

A survivor of childhood sexual abuse, he says he is determined to give other victims and survivors the chance to have their day in court and believes the legislature needs to make that a priority, too.

"I am only going to bring the members back in when I know we have an agreement on rules, and we have an agreement on a pathway forward for victims of childhood sex abuse who have been waiting 18+ years to get justice," he said.

He says he knows he may be ruffling some feathers, but he says he serves the people, not his fellow lawmakers.

"It makes politicians feel uncomfortable how I am approaching this, but I am something different here. The way I was brought up was to always do the right thing. It may not be the easy thing, and maybe, you're not going to be loved for doing the right thing, but I think it's time we try to bring Democrats and Republicans together," he continued.

After two listening sessions, the Berks lawmaker says he feels close to presenting his peers with what he calls Rozzi's rules.

Among the speakers who took the podium in Philly, there were people who advocated for independent voters to be able to vote in Pennsylvania primaries, community members who asked for increased transparency during committee meetings at the Capitol, and multiple people who said more proposed bills need to be heard and voted on in committee.

What's unclear, right now, is how open lawmakers will be to whatever proposed Chamber rules Rozzi presents them with.

"We've heard from the independents who want to be able to vote in primaries, which they should have that right to vote, and I definitely heard that they want a good set of rules that will be fair to both sides," said Rozzi.

Rozzi says it's too late for any proposed constitutional amendment to be on the ballot for the spring primary.

The special elections will ultimately determine which party holds the majority in the Pennsylvania House.