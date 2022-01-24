HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections has announced it is suspending all in-person visits at its state correctional institutions due to the recent surge of COVID-19, the department said.
All in-person visits will be suspended beginning Jan. 27 through Feb. 28. The move will allow facilities to more effectively allocate staff amid a surge of COVID-19 cases throughout the state, the department said.
Those who have a visit scheduled during this time period will receive a cancellation notice, according to the department. When onsite visits resume, visitors 12 years and older may be asked to show proof of vaccination, the department said.
The department's secretary George Little said the virus has significantly impacted staffing levels throughout the winter months.
“Even when symptoms are mild, quarantine requirements for COVID-positive staff and close contacts of those who have tested positive have led to an increased reliance on voluntary and mandated overtime that is not sustainable,” Little said.
The department said Monday recreation, education and access to programming will not be impacted by the suspension, but the delivery of some services may be modified to promote social distancing.
“We recognize the stress a suspension of in-person visitation may place on incarcerated individuals and their loved ones, and we will work to mitigate those issues.” Little said. “This is a temporary measure to ensure critical positions in our facilities remain staffed.”