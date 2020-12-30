HARRISBURG, Pa. - In his news briefing Wednesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said the statewide percent positivity in COVID-19 cases was down for the second straight week. He said when he initially put temporary mitigation orders in place, which he said proved they were effective, he wanted to limit them to three weeks. He confirmed that as of 8 a.m. Monday, they will be lifted.

Last week, the state ordered 10 restaurants in Berks County to close for not complying with the governor's order to ban indoor dining until Jan. 4.

Earlier this week, the state petitioned Commonwealth Court to shut down and fine eight of those restaurants for continuing to serve patrons inside.

Despite order, Berks restaurant owner refuses to close "We have a lot of elderly people that come here... They depend on us to be open."

When we spoke with Anna Burkman, the owner of Deluxe Diner in Cumru Township, last week, she had this to say: "We're going to fight it. I'm not going to wait for them to take me to court. I'm taking them to court, because I'm done with them!"

The owners of the Oley Turnpike Dairy, another of the restaurants facing legal action, posted a statement on their Facebook page:

"We complied the first time and still haven't recovered. It's OK for big box stores to be open with hundreds of customers at a time, but some little diner in the middle of farmland that's been in business for 50 years should close its doors forever?"

Wolf said from what he understands, all restaurants will be in the same boat on Monday morning, meaning they will be allowed to serve indoors again. The governor said that doesn't mean the ones that didn't comply during the mitigation period are out of the woods legally.

"The restaurants violating mitigation efforts during those three weeks," he said, "[we will] continue to prosecute and seek enforcement."