HARRISBURG, Pa. - Could you soon pay more if you drive more?
Well that's just one idea a task force came up with to help PennDOT close an $8 billion deficit.
A commission set up by Gov. Tom Wolf to get rid of the gas tax came back with some proposals Friday.
But they're already hitting some roadblocks.
Ask just about anyone filling up their tank, and they'll tell you they already pay enough for the roads.
"I don't think it's the time to do it, I don't think it's ever the time to do it!" said Jeanie, a woman filling her tank up at the WaWa in Spring Township.
"It's hard, people are struggling and they want to do this? It's crazy," said Starky Paulino of Wernersville.
"There's never a good time to talk about additional revenues needed, there isn't, but we're also at a point now where we can't have inaction either moving forward," said Larry Shifflet, deputy secretary of PennDOT's planning Department.
Right now, PennDOT relies heavily on the gas tax, but Governor Wolf wants to get rid of it. So a task force is recommending a $15 billion package of more fees and tolls, but most controversially - a new user fee. Meaning the more you use the roads, the more you'd pay, possibly up to 8 cents a mile.
"I think it's a bad idea I really do. I drive a lot of miles every year and it would cost me a lot more money," Jeannie said.
And on top of the usual concerns about taxes and tolls and fees, a lot of people are a little nervous about how the state is going to track the miles you're driving and slap you with the user fees.
"That's definitely a concern. I don't want the government tracking me, I don't like that," Jeannie said.
Shifflet said that's the biggest concern PennDOT has also heard.
"But quite honestly if you have a cell phone, and I would say 90 plus percent of us have a cell phone, they know exactly where you are and what you're doing. They know what you've looked up, you start getting emails, and things when you look things up," Shifflet said.
The plan is already getting push back from some lawmakers.
House Majority leader Kerry Benninghoff says the plan is ill-timed and short-sighted, especially amid the federal infrastructure debate and economic recovery from the pandemic.
"Prices are going crazy, the thing is nobody knows where it's going to end, it's going to hurt you know what I'm saying?" Paulino said.
But this is just the first step in what could take years to come to up with a final plan.