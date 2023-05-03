HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls are getting a new look. The construction of new highway-speed collection points has begun.
According to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, the change uses open-road tolling — a cashless, free-flowing way of collecting tolls. Drivers will go at highway speed underneath equipment that processes E-ZPass transponders and Toll By Plate payments.
"It's going to save everybody's time," said Laura Ynfante of Denver.
She said she is looking forward to no more lines at tolls. Ynfante said she travels the turnpike every two weeks.
"It wasn't nice waiting, and nowadays we don't really have cash," said Ynfante.
The turnpike commission said open-road tolling is safer for drivers and employees and better for the environment. According to the commission, it will allow interchanges to be added more easily and at a lower cost. The commission said the move will save $75 million a year.
"I think it's way more efficient for them just to have us go through, nice and quickly," said Brad Duncan of Wyomissing.
Construction of 19 gantries is underway east of the Reading interchange to the New Jersey line and along the Northeast Extension.
Luke Wilson said he travels the Turnpike frequently.
"It's going to make it a little bit faster to get through," said Wilson.
The turnpike commission said work will occur over the next several months on Sunday nights at off-peak hours.
"Overall, I just think it's going to be a genuine improvement for the area," said Wilson.
According to the commission, the eastern open-road tolling will go live in 2025. In the central and western portions, it is expected to be built in 2025 and go live in 2027.