BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - The PA Turnpike is scheduled to close overnight this weekend between the Morgantown and Downingtown Interchanges.
The closure, scheduled for June 19 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. is for an overhead bridge beam removal in Chester County.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission reports I-76 will be closed in both directions between the Morgantown Interchange, Exit 298, Berks County, and the Downingtown Interchange, Exit 312, Chester County.
Turnpike officials say the closure is necessary for the protection of motorists and workers so crews can safely remove overhead bridge beams. The bridge, which carries Park Road over the Turnpike, is at milepost 310.36 in Chester County.
Pennsylvania State Police and Turnpike personnel will be positioned at the impacted areas to assist drivers.
Eastbound Detour:
Take State Route 10 South (1 mile), to State Route 23 East (12.5 miles), to State Route 100 South (9 miles). Re-enter the PA Turnpike at the Downingtown Interchange, Exit 312.
Westbound Detour:
Take State Route 100 North (9 miles), to State Route 23 West (12.5 miles), to State Route 10 North (1 mile). Re-enter the PA Turnpike at the Morgantown Interchange, Exit 298.