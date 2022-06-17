Pennsylvania Turnpike sign generic

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - The PA Turnpike is scheduled to close overnight this weekend between the Morgantown and Downingtown Interchanges. 

The closure, scheduled for June 19 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. is for an overhead bridge beam removal in Chester County. 

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission reports I-76 will be closed in both directions between the Morgantown Interchange, Exit 298, Berks County, and the Downingtown Interchange, Exit 312, Chester County.

Turnpike officials say the closure is necessary for the protection of motorists and workers so crews can safely remove overhead bridge beams. The bridge, which carries Park Road over the Turnpike, is at milepost 310.36 in Chester County.

Pennsylvania State Police and Turnpike personnel will be positioned at the impacted areas to assist drivers.

Eastbound Detour:

Take State Route 10 South (1 mile), to State Route 23 East (12.5 miles), to State Route 100 South (9 miles). Re-enter the PA Turnpike at the Downingtown Interchange, Exit 312.

Westbound Detour:

Take State Route 100 North (9 miles), to State Route 23 West (12.5 miles), to State Route 10 North (1 mile). Re-enter the PA Turnpike at the Morgantown Interchange, Exit 298.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you