The Pennsylvania Turnpike is alerting motorists of a road closure on I-76 in Berks and Chester Counties.
I-76 will be closed in both directions on Sunday, May 8 from 12:01 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. between the Morgantown Interchange, Exit 298, Berks County, and the Downingtown Interchange, Exit 312, Chester County.
Turnpike officials say the closure is for the removal of overhead bridge beams. The bridge, which carries Bulltown Road over the Turnpike, is at milepost 302.81 in Chester County.
The ramps at The Peter J. Camiel Service Plaza, located westbound at milepost 304.8, will also be closed to all traffic. Motorists will not be able to exit the service plaza during this time. Visitors that do not exit the service plaza prior to the start of this road closure will have to remain in the service plaza until the work is completed and the ramps are reopened to traffic.
Motorists are encouraged to plan travel accordingly.
Eastbound Detour:
Take State Route 10 South (1 mile), to State Route 23 East (12.5 miles), to State Route 100 South (9 miles). Re-enter the PA Turnpike at the Downingtown Interchange, Exit 312.
Westbound Detour:
Take State Route 100 North (9 miles), to State Route 23 West (12.5 miles), to State Route 10 North (1 mile). Re-enter the PA Turnpike at the Morgantown Interchange, Exit 298.