The Pennsylvania Turnpike is alerting motorists of a road closure in Berks and Chester counties.
The turnpike, Interstate 76, will be closed in both directions on Sunday, May 8, from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. between the Morgantown interchange (Exit 298) in Caernarvon Township, Berks County, and the Downingtown interchange (Exit 312) in Uwchlan Township, Chester County.
Turnpike officials said the closure is for the removal of overhead bridge beams. The bridge, which carries Bulltown Road over the turnpike, is at milepost 302.81 in Chester County.
The ramps at The Peter J. Camiel Service Plaza, located on the westbound side of the turnpike, at milepost 304.8, will also be closed to all traffic. Motorists will not be able to exit the service plaza during this time. Visitors who do not exit the service plaza prior to the start of the road closure will have to remain in the service plaza until the work is completed and the ramps are reopened to traffic.
Motorists are encouraged to plan their travel accordingly.
Eastbound detour:
Take Route 10 South (1 mile), to Route 23 East (12.5 miles), to Route 100 South (9 miles). Re-enter the turnpike at the Downingtown interchange, Exit 312.
Westbound detour:
Take Route 100 North (9 miles), to Route 23 West (12.5 miles), to Route 10 North (1 mile). Re-enter the turnpike at the Morgantown interchange, Exit 298.