BETHEL TWP., Pa. - The recent growth in online shopping is prompting one supplier of protective packaging to expand its business by opening a manufacturing facility in Berks County and creating dozens of new jobs.
Illinois-based Pregis said its new 300,000-square-foot plant in Bethel Township will employ 80 people to run multiple production lines. Their job will be to produce lightweight, recyclable all-paper cushioned mailers for the company's online retail customers.
"E-commerce is continuing to grow exponentially. Brand owners and retailers are looking for sustainable alternatives to ship their products through the parcel network direct to consumers," said Kevin Baudhuin, the company's president and chief executive officer. "Pregis' investment in this new manufacturing facility is yet another commitment to our robust e-commerce offering and our dedication to sustainable protective packaging options."
The company said it expects the Bethel facility to be up and running in early May, with a focus on meeting the demands of its customers in the northeastern region of North America. In the meantime, it is working to fill the 80 manufacturing positions.
The company also has a plant in Elk Grove Village, Illinois. It said it's planning to expand its operations to two additional sites in 2021.