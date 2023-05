POTTSTOWN, Pa. - You can head over to Riverfront Park in Pottstown for the outdoor Paddling Film Festival.

It's a 3-hour event that starts at 7 p.m., Saturday.

It's a fun outdoor movie night with food, snacks, and adult beverages.

The film festival showcases the very best in paddling films.

While there, you can register for the Pedal and Paddle program. It's a round trip adventure that begins and ends along the Schuylkill River.