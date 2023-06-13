READING, Pa. - Reading District Libraries are partnering with the Animal Rescue League of Berks County for their new Pages for Pets program.

The program challenges Berks County readers to help one lucky shelter pet find a forever home simply by reading books.

The initiative is aimed at sponsoring the adoption fee of a shelter pet by encouraging readers to work towards a county-wide goal of 500,000 minutes of reading time.

Pages for Pets runs concurrent with the annual library summer learning program.

Youth from across Berks will have from June 19 until July 28 to successfully read a combined total of 500,000 minutes. Every minute counts towards the sponsorship of a pet's adoption at the Animal Rescue League.

The Animal Rescue League will announce which pet found their forever home thanks to reader's efforts on August 1.

"This will be an amazing opportunity to show children what we can accomplish when we work together," said Marissa Guidara, youth services district consultant for the Reading Library District.

In addition, each of the 25 library locations in Berks County will be hosting their own summer learning programs, with a full schedule of free activities, programs and much more.

For more information or to start reading or to download a reading record, visit www.berkslibraries.org/kids/p4p