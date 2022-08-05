CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. — Folks are again converging on Berks County to get some fresh ink and celebrate the art of tattooing.

The Pagoda City Tattoo Fest returned this year. It's in a new location — at the Holiday Inn in Caernarvon Township.

The event was scrapped the last two years because of the pandemic.

This weekend's festival features more than 100 tattoo artists and vendors. Some of those artists have come from as far away as Ireland and Japan.

"We pretty much have an international lineup of tattoo artists that have to come to our town," said Joe Johns, Pagoda City Tattoo Fest. "These are pretty much artists you wouldn't have access to normally and not just on the internet, so they're here in our hometown."

Tattoo Fest will continue through Sunday night.