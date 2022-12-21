READING, Pa. - Elisha Rampolla-Pavlick remembers the tradition well.

In fact, her father Charlie Rampolla was the man behind flashing the Pagoda lights on Christmas Eve for many years, sometimes even bringing his family along to take part in the beloved annual event.

"I'd see him down there, and then I'd run up and see the Pagoda flashing... so I got to experience it with him while he was doing it," said Rampolla-Pavlick. "He volunteered his time for lots of years and it was something that he found brought joy to others."

"Charlie dearly loved the Pagoda, it was really special to him," recalled Reading City councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz. She remembered being up there for some of those festive flashings, but in 2021 electrical issues halted the tradition and this year, another setback.

"Unfortunately, and very unexpectedly, we lost my dad earlier this year," said Rampolla-Pavlick. "It certainly leaves a huge hole in our heart and our family."

So an alternate plan was made.

This year, the city is asking local families to instead flash their own Christmas lights at the appointed time of 9pm on Christmas Eve.

Mayor Moran will be on the mountain with others shining flashlights and the Reading Fire Department even volunteered a truck with lights.

"I'd asked the mayor that before we flash the lights that we be able to just say a prayer for Charlie and to thank him for his services to the city and his commitment to the Reading Pagoda," said Goodman-Hinnershitz.

This is to make sure Santa knows how to find his way to Reading, but also to make sure a special volunteer is not forgotten.