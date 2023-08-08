READING, Pa. - Fixing walkways and walls at the Pagoda comes with a $7.55 million price tag, according to an engineering firm that examined it.

"The Pagoda is an icon not only for the city, but for the county, for Pennsylvania, and it's on the National Historic Registry," said Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz

A report was just presented to city officials, including city councilwoman and president of the Foundation for the Reading Pagoda, Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz.

"Being around the property, we're aware of the problems, so it wasn't a surprise to us," said Goodman-Hinnershitz.

Goodman-Hinnershitz said now she thinks the question is how will the repairs be financed?

"We need to look at the partners, not only through government, which there most likely will be grants available. We need to look at private donors," Goodman-Hinnershitz said.

According to the engineer who presented the findings, walls, stairs, terraces, and walkways range in damage from moderate to severe. He said railings and stone steps would need to be replaced. The engineer said the project would be completed in the summer of 2025, if the project is placed for bid this fall. These latest findings come after City Council received information that $2.87 million would be needed to repair the building itself.

"No city has this type of structure. It's unique in the world, it's the only Pagoda that has a chimney," said Goodman-Hinnershitz.

Goodman-Hinnershitz said roads around the Pagoda would need to be closed during the repair process. She also told 69 News she wants people to know that the Pagoda itself is a safe building and it is not in danger.