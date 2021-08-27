READING, Pa. — The inside of Reading's iconic Pagoda has been off limits to the public since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, city officials announced that the building atop Mount Penn will remain closed while work is done both inside and out.
The extensive restoration project includes steps to beautify the building and its surrounding area and to make it safer for visitors.
One of the most noticeable changes will be the addition of gates to regulate access to Skyline Drive between dusk and dawn. Nearby residents have long complained about loud music coming from the area at night.
In 2017, the city council enacted an ordinance that bans overnight parking at the Pagoda, and last year, it hired a private security firm to patrol the area seven days a week, but neither initiative has been enough to stop late-night gatherings.
Other work being done will include widening the street and expanding parking, the latter of which will add ADA spaces.
A second phase of the project will include the addition of new LED lighting and repairs to the sidewalks, stairs, and railings.
"I ask our community to please understand and allow the professionals to do their best in preserving our precious yet old, iconic architecture gem," Mayor Eddie Moran said in a statement on Friday. "These improvements are essential for our residents' and countless visitors' safety. However, eliminating any immediate threats is equally important of the complete experience we have to offer."
In the spring, geotechnical and structural engineers will assess the property, including the stone walls and foundation. Then, the building will be evaluated, and Moran said the findings could require imminent mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and historic upgrades.