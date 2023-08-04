READING, Pa. - The city of Reading is set to host PagodaFest Saturday.

The event is part of the city's 275th anniversary celebration.

Organizers say it will feature bands, food trucks, kids activities and vendors in the parking lot of the landmark Pagoda.

The festival is set at 2 p.m. and is expected to wrap up around 8 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to park at the garage at North 12th and Walnut Streets and take a shuttle, or hike or bike to the Pagoda themselves.

More information on the event can be found here.