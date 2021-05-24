READING, Pa. - For the second year young adults in Berks County can seek assistance finding employment opportunities.
The United Way of Berks County and the Young Adult Program at PA CareerLink are partnering to provide paid work experience.
The program will start in late-July and will continue through early-November.
Organizers say the program will establish a creative way to help young adults start their careers and gain workplace experience. At the same time it will aid local community agencies.
The Berks Service Corps paid work experience is available to eligible young adults between the ages of 18-24 and provides participants with enhanced learning and community engagement.
Funding for the paid work experience is being made available by the Berks County Workforce Development Board.
The program seeks to enroll up to 50 participants with placements at local community agencies.
The placements will average between 25-30 hours per week at $11.00 an hour.
Applications are being accepted now through the Young Adult Program at PA CareerLink Berks County. To make a referral or learn more, please contact Tristin Prostovich at tprostovich@bccl.org or 610-988-1320.