MORGANTOWN, Pa. - Runners gathered in Morgantown today for a good cause.

The Paint the Town Purple 5K was held this morning at the Historic Johanna Furnace Site.

The event was hosted by Lynn Cronomiz of Schnecksville in honor of her mother who passed away from the disease in 2017.

Proceeds from the event will support the Alzheimer's Association.

Each year, the race is held near the summer solstice, the longest and brightest day of the year.

Participants from across the world fight the darkness of Alzheimer's through a fundraising activity, like a 5K.

June is also Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month.