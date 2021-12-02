LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa. — Authorities have filed criminal charges against two men in what they said was a "very violent" homicide over an apparent drug debt in Berks County.
District Attorney John Adams and Central Berks Regional police Chief Ray Serafin announced Thursday that they have charged William Wilson Smoot Jr., 47, and Joseph George Lachina, 28, both of Exeter Township, with first-, second-, and third-degree murder, robbery, and aggravated assault.
The victim, Anthony DelCollo, 28, also of Exeter Township, was found dead in a park off List Road on Mount Penn in Lower Alsace Township on the afternoon of Oct. 25. His pickup truck was found about 90 minutes later in the 100 block of Hancock Boulevard in Reading.
Adams said the detectives' search of the truck revealed blood on the driver's seat and floor, near and on the gas and brake pedals.
An autopsy showed that DelCollo died of injuries that a forensic pathologist described as "stabs and chops."
Smoot and Lachina were arrested on Nov. 6 and jailed on outstanding probation violations. They are now being held without bail on the murder charges.