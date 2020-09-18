Conrad Weiser East Elementary School
Hugo Cardona | 69 News

WERNERSVILLE, Pa. - Students won't be returning to Conrad Weiser East Elementary School as originally planned on Monday.

Conrad Weiser Area School District officials announced Friday that two of the school's staff members tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

They said state health officials recommended the building be closed through next week. That means students will continue learning remotely until Sept. 28.

Students who attend Conrad Weiser West Elementary School will head back to school on Monday, Sept. 21.

