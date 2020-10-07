LANCASTER, Pa. - Fulton Bank has identified two branches in Berks County as being among 21 the Lancaster-based company is planning to close in the coming months.
The branches are located at 2747 Century Boulevard in Spring Township and at the Highlands at Wyomissing, 2000 Cambridge Avenue in Wyomissing, a company spokesman told 69 News on Wednesday.
The news comes more than a week after the bank's board of directors approved a plan on Sept. 29 to close 21 financial centers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland, and consolidate their operations into nearby branches, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Fulton said it expects to close the branches on or about Jan. 8, 2021.
The closures will leave Fulton with seven locations in Berks County, with one branch being located within one to three miles of each of those that will close, the spokesman said.
In its SEC filing, Fulton said it expects to incur pre-tax costs of approximately $11.5 million by closing the branches. Conversely, the company said it expects to save approximately $7 million in annual pre-tax operating expenses, starting in the first quarter of 2021.