BRECKNOCK TWP., Pa. — Miniature cows have arrived at a farm in the Mohnton area of Berks County.

"We just got them back in June," said Alyssa Swartz. "They were just two months old when we got them."

"Mateo" and "Winnie" are Swartz's Roadside Stand's newest animal attraction. The mini cows are part of the family's farm animal crew.

"We use them for our mobile petting zoo, so we will take them to nursing homes, schools, universities, things like that in the area if someone's having a big event," explained Swartz.

They'll also be available for people to spend time with at the farm.

"They're just cuddly animals," said Swartz. "They like their necks to be scratched, but people really enjoy walking them. It's a very therapeutic experience to be able to be with animals in nature, walking alongside them."

These mini cows are fairly rare, and they'll only get to about 34 inches tall fully grown.

"My daughter loves them. She's only 16 months but she's pretty much as tall as them right now and she really enjoys being around them," said Swartz.

The animals have only been off of bottles for a few months but already enjoy their snacks. In fact, that's what helps motivate them.

"It's really just a fun experience," Swartz said. "It's something new to do, something that no one else is doing in the area."