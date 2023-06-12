Reading, Pa. - Another young life taken. So much promise for a future but the prevalence of gun violence takes that future away.

"It's the fact that individuals, especially kids in our city, young individuals in our city have access to firearms so that these things are occurring," said Chief Richard Tornielli with Reading Police.

Early Saturday morning, just after midnight, police in Reading responded to a shooting at a party near Brookline Plaza and Pershing Boulevard in the city's Oakbrook neighborhood.

When they got there, they found 18-year-old Cris Nicholas in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.

He later died at the hospital.

Nicholas graduated from Wilson High School just days prior.

Tornielli says the victim and some others came from a party in Wernersville to the party in Reading.

"Some disorderly activity took place," explained Tornielli. "At one point in time, the party separated but then these individuals who came from outside the city reengaged the folks at the party. The fight broke out and then that's when the gunshots were fired"

Almost 48 hours later, another shooting.

This time near North 13th and Green Streets in the city. A 15-year-old and 22-year-old were both shot.

"Our preliminary investigation leads us to believe that those two individuals were involved in some form of altercation, a fight, prior to the shots being fired," said Tornielli.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

Police say the cases are not related but Sunday night's shooting could possibly be related to a separate fight.