WEST READING, Pa. - The Palmer family issued the following statement Wednesday:

“My family and I are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the devastating loss of several colleagues and friends as a result of last week’s tragic incident at the West Reading facility.

The seven who we lost will always be in our prayers, and to those who were injured we wish a speedy recovery. Over the many years that we have worked together many became personal friends and all valued members of the Palmer team. Their loss will be felt forever.

We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from the West Reading community, Tower Health, government officials, and first responders who have worked tirelessly since the incident occurred. We are also appreciative of the many offers of assistance from fellow members of the Confectionery Industry.

We send our love and support to the entire Palmer team led by Mark Schlott, who has always worked tirelessly to build ‘Palmer Strong.’”

- Richard M Palmer, Jr and Family