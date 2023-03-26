WEST READING, Pa. - Overlooking the R.M. Palmer blast site, the chocolate factory's employees are coming together.

Dozens of people with tears in their eyes bowed their heads in prayer Sunday. "Please bring closure to us on this day and give us peace," said the prayer leader.

All the while, the crowd was holding on to purple balloons, white candles, and each other.

"We're just praying for the families. I know they are at a loss," said employee Diana Jallow.

Late Friday afternoon during second shift, an explosion ripped through the West Reading factory.

While emergency workers toiled around the clock to recover those buried underneath the rubble, Palmer employees have been trying to help each other cope with losing coworkers and losing family.

"Now we're all one team, we're all family, we're unity, and we're going to help each other get through this," said Palmer employee Bambi Cipolla.

"We might have only met you five seconds, we may have only worked for two minutes on the job, but we're here for you and that's what we wanted to show: Palmer support," said Jallow.

The employees lit their candles and released their balloons, clinging to each other like family.

Giving true meaning to a company saying "Palmer Strong."