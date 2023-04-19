WEST READING, Pa. - It’s just two words on a t-shirt.

"Put the little logo there, Palmer, and make it in purple,” said Gregory Borges, owner of G-Shirts with the T-Shirts.

Prepped and pressed on a purple shirt, in the back room of G-Shirts with the T-Shirts at 921 Penn Street in Reading, and out into a community still hurting.

“We still have that hope for the people even though we lost people. But it's to bring us back together and keep moving and striving,” said Borges.

The store's owner says he got the idea from his 9-year-old daughter.

"She said, ‘Daddy you should make the shirts for them.’ I said, ‘Okay baby I can do that.'"

Greg says he hopes his shirt shows support for Palmer community. He also took a previous design and combined it with the Palmer colors.

"Oh, that's beautiful cuz, just cuz they live in West Reading, doesn't mean they are not a part of Reading,” Gorges said. “We are all Reading."

After a phone call to a current R.M Palmer employee, Greg says he knew there was a need for the shirts.

"She wasn't there that day, thank God. But she said yes, we are looking for shirts,” Gorges said. “For all the employees there, come in and I'll give 'em a discount on the shirts so they don't have to spend a lot of money."

If you would like to donate to help the victims of the explosion you can go to bccf.org