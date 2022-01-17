BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Ladies and Gentlemen, boy and girls, children of all ages, may no longer be able to come to this show again.
"That is the hardest part, and the fact that we're not going to be there for those people," Greg Lewis, public relations director of the Rajah Shrine, said.
The Rajah Shrine's annual circus has been cancelled for a second consecutive year, citing health and safety concerns for patrons and performers and staff.
Leaders say its return in the future is not certain.
"It was not an easy decision but we considered all the factors," Lewis said.
Running uninterrupted every year from 1961 to 2020, the circus has been a staple for families in the area, visiting Reading for many years and most recently, the Hamburg Field House.
"We're looking at something that over 60 years has been generational, that I can remember taking my kids and grandchildren to the circus, and we're involving 3 generations right there," Lewis said.
The circus has helped raise money for the Rajah Shrine operation. The group holds events to raise money for Shiners Hospitals for Children. Leaders say they hope to bring some form of affordable family entertainment they've prided themselves on back to the community.
"It might be some kind of performance with just actors and acrobats. It might be something we come back in a year from now with a presentation that people would want to come and see," Lewis said.