READING, Pa - Any fresh technology is often followed up by countless questions.

Eric Robuck with the cyber security company The Valander Group says Chat GPT, and other artificial intelligence like it, starts with a request.

"Please write a very lovey email affirming my wife. So it wrote it and it was a real nice email and I sent it to my wife and I called her and she said: 'You didn't write that,'” said Robuck.

This technology is fast and appears fairly smart, but does it have morals, ethics and values?

"Write me an email to explain my infidelity or give an excuse for my infidelity to my wife and it says, ethically, that's - I can't do that ethically,” Robuck explained.

According to Eric, I didn't even have to show up today to do this interview because he took this tech and created this news interview about AI and ethics. But there's still a human being behind this, right ?

"That begs the question whose ethics? Who's programming it, who's telling it what ethics there are?,” Robuck questioned.

From security and safety, to programming and politics, the ease and efficiency at which this stuff is generated is concerning to many.

"I had it generated,” Robuck said. “Is it mine? That's the question. Whose intellectual property is it?."

The ethical questions involve trust and responsibility. AI created content, which is sourced from an almost infinite online pool of information, still leaves more questions to answer.

“So the technology is out there. Pandora's box is opened. What are we going to do?," asked Robuck.