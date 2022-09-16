READING, Pa. - A parade and festival will celebrate the Puerto Rican community in Berks County this weekend. The 3rd annual Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival is taking place Sunday in Reading and is expected to cause traffic delays in the city.

"We want every person from all parts of Berks County to come and eat some salsa, dance the merengue, eat some good food, and really understand that everyone wants the same thing at the end of the day," said Board Member of the Berks County Latino Chamber of Commerce, Angel Figueroa.

The festivities will begin with the Puerto Rican parade through downtown Reading at noon, with the festival starting after. Police are already putting drivers and residents on notice about road closures ahead of the hours long celebration that is important to the large Latino population in Reading.

"You want to make sure people are having fun, but that people are also safe in that environment," continued Figueroa.

Traffic disruptions will mainly be in the downtown area. Figueroa says the parade if going to start at 11th and 12th streets at noon. "We are asking participants to line up on Penn Street and we will make our way down to 6th and Penn."

The 000 block of South 11th Street, 000 block of North 11th Street, 1100 block of Perkiomen Avenue, and lower City Park (Washington Street/Rose Garden Road) have been designated as staging areas for parade participants.

People parked on those blocks are advised to move their vehicles by 6 a.m. Sunday in order to avoid having them towed, officials said.

The event will feature food vendors and entertainment in a display of diversity and cultural celebration, happening at the start of Hispanic Heritage month.

"The laughter, the dance, the energy, it's just unbelievable.. you have to be there, to feel it, to witness it," Figueroa continued.

The Reading Parking Authority will provide free parking in its Fourth and Cherry, South Penn, Chiarelli Plaza, and Reed and Court garages. The gates will be open from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m.