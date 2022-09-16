READING, Pa. — Reading police are putting drivers and residents on notice about a pair of events impacting travel and parking in parts of the city this weekend.

"On Sunday, the City of Reading will host the 3rd Puerto Rican Day Parade & Festival," RPD Chief Richard Tornielli said in a news release. "These events will cause some traffic disruptions, mainly in the downtown area."

The 000 block of South 11th Street, 000 block of North 11th Street, 1100 block of Perkiomen Avenue, and lower City Park (Washington Street/Rose Garden Road) have been designated as staging areas for parade participants.

People parked on those blocks are advised to move their vehicles by 6 a.m. Sunday in order to avoid having them towed, officials said.

At approximately 8 a.m., barricades will be set up in the intersections near the parade route, including south from Court Street to Penn Street (North Sixth, North Eighth, North Ninth and North 10th) and north from Cherry Street to Penn Street (South Sixth, South Seventh, South Eighth, South Ninth and South 10th); westbound traffic on Cherry Street and eastbound traffic on Court Street will not be affected, officials said.

The parade is scheduled to begin at noon.

Officials said they expect to reopen the closed streets (except for South Sixth) by approximately 2 p.m.

As for the festival, barricades will be placed at 6 a.m. at Fourth and Penn, Sixth and Penn, Fifth and Court, and Fifth and Cherry streets to secure the 400 and 500 blocks of Penn Street. Until the festival begins at 1 p.m., officials said that area will be restricted to event volunteers and personnel.

People parked on those blocks are advised to pay attention to "no parking" signs and move their vehicles by 8 a.m. in order to avoid having them towed.

Penn Street will be closed to traffic at Fourth Street and at Seventh Street for the duration of the festival.

"We kindly ask residents and visitors to use alternate routes to avoid delays," Tornielli said. "Stay away from these areas if not attending, and help us provide a safe celebration to all the fans."

The travel restrictions are expected to be lifted by 10 p.m. Sunday.

The Reading Parking Authority will provide free parking in its Fourth and Cherry, South Penn, Chiarelli Plaza, and Reed and Court garages. The gates will be open from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The parking lot on Cherry Street, between Fifth and Sixth streets, is reserved for festival vendors.