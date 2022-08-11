READING, Pa. - Berks Connections Pretrial Services is getting a huge grant from the state to help people seeking pardons.

The Pardon Project of Berks County was awarded $100,000 from the state Department of Education.

The program, which launched in November, offers volunteer coaches who will help walk people through the pardon process, right up to when it's time to face a judge.

The grant money will help pay for a full-time coordinator through the end of next year.

"Now we'll really be able to put a concerted effort in increasing the number of participants in the program and volunteers who can help these folks," said Nikki Schnovel, co-executive director of BCPS.

When the project first launched, the group said it had seen the number of pardon applications triple from 2019 to 2020.