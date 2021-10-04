READING, Pa. — The Orange and Black will play a big part in helping the Reading Royals and their fans celebrate the 20th anniversary season of ECHL hockey at the Santander Arena.
The Royals announced Monday a big addition to their 2021-22 promotional calendar. "Flyers Fridays" will feature former Philadelphia Flyers players in attendance for question-and-answer and autograph sessions.
Brian Propp will lead off on Friday, Nov. 19. He'll be followed by Bernie Parent on Dec. 17, Dave Schultz on Jan. 7, Paul Holmgren on Feb. 11, and Danny Briere on April 8.
"This is a great way to celebrate the affiliation between the Flyers and Royals," said David Farrar, the Royals' general manager. "To celebrate our 20th anniversary season and the longest affiliation in Royals history, we're excited to announce this fantastic ticket and promotional package."
Fans can purchase a special Flyers Friday ticket package at $149.99 per seat for five games in the arena's Purple Zone. The deal includes exclusive access to the Q&A and autograph session before each of the five games as well as a poster giveaway with the featured Flyers alumni.
Current season ticket holders can buy in to the Q&A sessions and poster giveaway by contacting their Royals ticket representative, the team said.
"We'd like to thank the Flyers Alumni Association and Brad Marsh for helping organize," Farrar said.
The 2021-22 season will also feature the return of the Flyers' mascot, Gritty. He'll be in attendance for Affiliation Night on Saturday, Dec. 11. That game will also include a car giveaway, a Kirill Ustimenko bobblehead giveaway, and the annual teddy bear toss. The Royals will also wear specialty jerseys and play on orange ice.
The Royals will return to the ice for the first time since the shortened 2019-2020 season on Saturday, Oct. 16, when they play a preseason game against the Adirondack Thunder. Admission will be free with the donation of a canned good for the Helping Harvest food bank.
Then, a week later, on Saturday, Oct. 23, the Royals will open the home portion of their regular-season schedule against the Norfolk Admirals.
The 7 p.m. game will be preceded by a free Downtown Alive block party in the 700 block of Penn Street. That will get underway at 3 p.m., with Brett Scallions of Fuel performing a free concert at 4 p.m.
