BERN TWP., Pa. - The company behind some of the nation's most well-known clothing brands, which traces its roots to the 19th-century coal mines of Schuylkill County, is planning to bring an end to its longtime presence in Berks County.
PVH Corp., whose portfolio includes Van Heusen, Tommy Hilfiger, Geoffrey Beene, IZOD, and Calvin Klein, has notified the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry that it plans to close its warehouse and distribution center on MacArthur Road in Bern Township on March 22.
The move will result in 67 employees being laid off, according to the company's WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act) notice.
Headquartered in Manhattan, PVH is a global apparel company with $9.9 billion in 2019 revenues and more than 40,000 employees, according to its website. It was founded in 1881 by Moses and Endel Phillips, who served coal miners in the Pottsville area by mending and selling shirts.
In addition to its warehouse closure in Berks County, the company has shuttered its Tommy Hilfiger flagship and anchor stores in the United States and its Calvin Klein flagship store on Madison Avenue in New York City, according to the December report of its third quarter 2020 earnings results. It has also reduced its North American office workforce.
Yahoo Finance reported that the company's stock fell 11% in 2020. As of early Wednesday afternoon, PVH's stock was down more than $5 from Tuesday's close, selling on the New York Stock Exchange at $85.99 per share. The 52-year high is $108.84; the 52-year low is $28.40.