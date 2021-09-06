BERKS COUNTY, Pa. – Pennsylvania's mask order is set to take effect Tuesday, requiring students, teachers and staff to mask up regardless of vaccination status.
Meanwhile, a group of parents from a handful of schools — including some from the Wyomissing Area School District — and the Republican leader of the Pennsylvania Senate are filing a lawsuit in an attempt to overturn the order, stating it does not comply with state law.
The school mask mandate was announced last Tuesday and issued by Acting Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Alison Beam in response to what she described as "steep increases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19," as well as a rise in cases among children.
However, attorney Joel Ready with Cornerstone Law Firm in Blandon says courts may question whether the mandate is actually Gov. Tom Wolf's authority being invoked.
This comes after Pennsylvanians voted in favor of a constitutional amendment that would limit the governor's emergency declaration powers to 21 days.
"There's no fourth branch of the government for the Department of Health or other state agencies, so I don't think that really changes anything," Ready said. "I think it's still going to be viewed by the courts as an order of the executive branch."
Wolf's spokesperson, though, told the Associated Press that the state's acting health secretary's authority is "clearly outlined in existing law."
Those filing the lawsuit aren't the only ones questioning the mandate.
Hamburg School District's Superintendent Richard Mextorf has said he does not know whether he is supposed to follow guidance from the state or his school board, which voted to make mask-wearing optional.
"Ordinarily, you would assume the state has more power than a local school board in determining policy that would affect education," Ready said, "but this is an unusual situation for a number of reasons."
As reasons for the order, the Wolf administration cites concerns about rising cases of COVID-19 and that the majority of schools in the state voted to not require mask-wearing.
Ready says he thinks clearer statutory authority will ultimately be needed to determine what is or is not allowed during a crisis.
"I think we're in uncharted territory," Ready said. "That's what makes it difficult for lawyers to predict what's going to happen for people who are bringing lawsuits, and I think courts are going to have a tough time knowing what to do with these for a little while."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommends wearing masks in school.
In the meantime, the mask mandate in Pennsylvania is set to go into effect Tuesday, Sept. 7.