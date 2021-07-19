READING, Pa. - Some parents are concerned about the start of the new school year as they listen to mixed messages from two leading health organizations about who should wear masks in the classroom.
The American Academy of Pediatrics and the CDC are reporting different guidance about children and masks.
The American Academy of Pediatrics says all kids should wear masks in school. The CDC says all vaccinated students, teachers and staff don't have to wear a mask in school.
"I think that's along the same lines we've seen with the health authorities in Los Angeles, that when you have a degree of viral dynamics in the community, and you have a substantial proportion of the population that is unvaccinated, that you really want to go the extra step, the extra mile, to make sure that there's not a lot of transmission," says NIAID Director, Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Doctor Anthony Fauci went on to say that the CDC usually leaves it open to state and local agencies to make their own determinations based on the situation on the ground.
In Berks County, parents also have different opinions.
"A high rate of children are not getting Covid at all," said Lori Rehrig of Wernersville. "I don't see the point in vaccinating them number one, and not having to wear a mask all day. I don't think it's healthy for them."
Another concern brought up by the AAP is that many schools won't have a system in place to know who's vaccinated and who's not.
The CDC still says masks should be worn indoors by all individuals two and older who aren't fully vaccinated.