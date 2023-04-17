EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - It's a lifetime of memories packed into a handful of years.

"Before we got him, he virtually had very little," said Robert Warunek. "When he came here, he was the happiest guy in the world."

Robert and Diane Warunek adopted Anthony Rodriguez as a young teen shortly after fostering him. The relationship that developed was one of love, mutual respect and trust.

"There was so much drive within him and he was very happy," said Diane.

Mother's Day in 2015 was the last time the Waruneks would see him.

"When he left, he was hanging out the window of the car smiling and carrying on and telling me that he's going to be cutting my grass next week," said Robert. "That was the last we've seen him."

In 2020 bones were discovered in a wooded area near Five Points in Exeter Township. Recently, detectives announced those remains belong to Anthony Rodriguez.

"We didn't know anything until a couple weeks ago, maybe a month or two ago. and it's pretty tough," Robert said.

"Great sadness and tears, lots and lots of tears," Diane added.

Both say so many questions still remain surrounding what happened to their son.

At the time of his disappearance, he had moved into an apartment with a friend but stayed in touch.

For the last eight years his parents have held onto worry.

"You think about it 24 hours a day, 7 days a week," said Robert. "Where is he? What's going on?"

"The Exeter police had stated 'we're close to closure' and if you hear something, if you see something, if you know something, say something. Please," Diane pleaded.