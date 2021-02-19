A handful of concerned parents in the Muhlenberg School District braved the cold and stood outside the administration building to voice their opinions about virtual learning and their desire to get kids back in the classroom.
"I've heard parents online they're like ‘hey my kids online he's doing great what's your problem,’” concerned parent Daniel News said. “I said ‘well my kids not doing great online.’"
One mother who organized the gathering says she's afraid of kids, especially younger students, missing out on formative educational experiences due to the pandemic and its ongoing impact on schooling.
"My fear is they're gonna lose those primary moments in life that they need to use for their future,” parent Kristy Rothenberger said. “Elementary to sixth grade is those primary ages and they've lost so much this year."
In speaking with the school superintendent, he tells me they want nothing more than to get these kids back into some form of a normal in person educational routine, but that they're considering the health and safety of everyone involved.
"I care very much about our principals, our teachers, our cafeteria workers our secretaries, our maintenance personnel," Superintendent Joseph Macharola said.
Among that staff, the district has also had to deal with a particularly high number of COVID-19 cases.
"We had 83 of our staff affected by COVID-19, symptomatic asymptomatic directly identified as having COVID 19 at the end of the first marking period," Macharola said.
As virtual learning continues; the school district says it's monitoring the latest case numbers and CDC guidelines.
"There is no question in my mind that we can be able to get our children back to school, but not at this moment," Macharola said.