MOUNT PENN, Pa. -- A piece of property in Mount Penn is on the auction block.
"We help them auction off their assets online. And those assets are usually retired or surplus assets," Jameel Farruk, director of Sales at Municibid, said.
The property includes a 37-space parking lot with a drive-thru building. But this isn't like your traditional auction - as it's happening right now , 24/7 - and it's all online.
"Versus something like a traditional live auction where those are events based you have to get people usually the people that are showing up are in a local radius," Farruk said.
It's through a national company called Municibid.com - whose rep says the volatility of the world we live in - has made them very busy.
"We are seeing an uptick in properties but also anything that's been crunched by the supply chain too," he said. "Vehicles have been harder to come by. Computers have been harder to come by."
100 percent of the proceeds from the auction of this property will go right back to the people of Mt Penn borough.
"Whether it be DPW projects or local Maintenance events for residents. Other community initiatives and programs. Public safety," Farruk said.
According to Mount Penn's mayor - the money will go to replenish the general fund for the borough and hopefully prevent taxes being raised on residents for the next three years or so (this is directly from the mayor)
"The great thing about government surplus is that it's kind of an interesting approach to filling those voids or those crunches in that supply chain offering a product to consumers in a different route."
You can register to bid on municibid.com.
The auction ends April 15th.