BERN TWP., Pa. | It's Pennsylvania Parks and Recreation Professionals Day on Friday, and those outdoor escapes in Berks are looking to draw more awareness to what this area has to offer.
Berks County has a wide variety of places to visit when it comes to parks and recreation, and that includes the Berks Heritage Center, where staff is speaking about the significance of Parks and Rec Professionals Day.
"It's to build some awareness for folks in the field, for the public to think about the many people who are in involved in taking care of the parks," said Daniel Roe, a Historic Resource Supervisor.
This past year has moved many to get outside, to places they may have largely ignored, and it's helped raise awareness.
"I think we experienced here in Berks County a lot more use of our parks over the past year during the pandemic, and even now as we are reopening some our sites and getting back into our regular programming; it seems like folks are just more aware," Roe noted.
As the Heritage Center continues to welcome people back, folks can also get a sneak peek at the much talked about Epler One Room School restoration project, but it's not finished yet.
"We probably won't be able to open officially and have a grand opening until the spring," said Jane Goetz, with Friends of the Eplers One Room Schoolhouse. "We'd like to do that when the whole inside is completely restored and we've moved in all the artifacts that we have."
Since the historic building made its tedious trip to its new location last year, there's been a lot of work done on the exterior.
As for the heritage center, it continues to host a variety of programs with a Civil War encampment planned for this weekend.